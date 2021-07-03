Left Menu

Brazil Supreme Court greenlights investigation of Bolsonaro

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has authorised a criminal investigation into President Jair Bolsonaros response to allegations of potential corruption within his Health Ministry involving a vaccine deal.In Fridays decision, Supreme Court Justice Rosa Weber said the investigation is supported by recent testimony in a Senate committee investigating the governments handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.Prosecutors will investigate whether Bolsonaro committed the crime of prevarication, which entails delaying or refraining from action required as part of a public officials duty for reasons of personal interest.

PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 03-07-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 20:14 IST
Brazil Supreme Court greenlights investigation of Bolsonaro
Bolsonaro has denied any wrongdoing or knowledge of corruption, and told reporters on June 28 he can't know what transpires within his ministries. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Brazil

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has authorised a criminal investigation into President Jair Bolsonaro's response to allegations of potential corruption within his Health Ministry involving a vaccine deal.

In Friday's decision, Supreme Court Justice Rosa Weber said the investigation is supported by recent testimony in a Senate committee investigating the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prosecutors will investigate whether Bolsonaro committed the crime of "prevarication," which entails delaying or refraining from action required as part of a public official's duty for reasons of personal interest. Weber didn't rule out the possibility other potential wrongdoing could be investigated.

The inquiry comes after Luis Ricardo Miranda, the chief of the Health Ministry's import division, said he faced undue pressure to sign off on the import of 20 million vaccines from Indian pharmaceutical Bharat Biotech. He said there were irregularities in the invoices — particularly a USD 45 million upfront payment to a Singapore-based company.

Miranda testified before the Senate committee on June 25 along with his brother, Luis Miranda, a lawmaker who until recently was allied with Bolsonaro. The Mirandas said they brought their concerns directly to Bolsonaro, who assured them he would report the irregularities to the Federal Police.

However, the Federal Police never received any request to investigate, a Federal Police source with knowledge of investigations told The Associated Press. He spoke anonymously for lack of authorization to speak publicly The secretary-general of the presidency, Onyx Lorenzoni, confirmed Bolsonaro met with the Mirandas but claimed they presented fraudulent documents. Bolsonaro ordered the brothers investigated, he said.

Bharat has denied any wrongdoing with respect to vaccine supply. Bolsonaro has denied any wrongdoing or knowledge of corruption, and told reporters on June 28 he can't know what transpires within his ministries.

The Supreme Court decision greenlighting an investigation came in response to a request filed by three senators. A majority of senators on the investigating committee previously told the AP that, once their inquest concludes, they would vote to recommend Bolsonaro be indicted for prevarication.

The crime carries with it a prison term of between three months and a year, plus payment of a fine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit competition

EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021