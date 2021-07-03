Left Menu

Rajasthan govt to consider demands of patwaris: CM Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-07-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 22:06 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday assured patwaris (revenue officers), who have been demanding an increase in their grade pay, that the state government will take positive action on their justified matters.

He said the state government is committed to protecting the interests of government employees and is always ready to solve the problems of patwaris and other employees and consider their just demands with utmost sensitivity.

In a video conference with the representatives of patwaris, he said the state government would sympathetically consider the points agreed upon after the talks with Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya on the demands of the patwaris.

He also directed the chief secretary and the officers of the revenue department to take immediate positive action on the points of agreement and implement them at the earliest.

The chief secretary, in the video conference, also apprised the representatives of the Rajasthan Patwar Sangh of the actions taken by the state government to address the demands of patwaris.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

