Dhami pays courtesy calls on former Uttarakhand CMs

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 04-07-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 10:54 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@pushkardhami)
Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is set to be sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand this evening, paid courtesy calls on his predecessors here on Sunday morning.

Dhami paid a visit to former chief minister and his immediate predecessor Tirath Singh Rawat at his Bhagirathipuram residence.

He also called on former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at his Defence Colony residence, an official release here said. Dhami's swearing-in is to take place on Sunday evening at Raj Bhawan.

The Uttarakhand BJP legislature party on Saturday unanimously elected Dhami, a two-time MLA from Khatima as its new leader paving the way for him to take over as the 11th chief minister of the state replacing Tirath Singh Rawat who resigned on Friday night citing constitutional factors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

