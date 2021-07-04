Left Menu

PM Modi greets President Biden on 245th Independence Day of US

In a tweet, Modi said India and the US, as vibrant democracies, share values of freedom and liberty and their strategic partnership has a truly global significance.The US celebrates its Independence Day on July 4.Modi said, Warm felicitations and greetings to POTUS JoeBiden and the people of the USA on their 245th Independence Day. As vibrant democracies, India and USA share values of freedom and liberty.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted President Joe Biden and the people of the United States on the country's 245th Independence Day on Sunday. In a tweet, Modi said India and the US, as vibrant democracies, share values of freedom and liberty and their strategic partnership has a truly global significance.

The US celebrates its Independence Day on July 4.

Modi said, ''Warm felicitations and greetings to @POTUS @JoeBiden and the people of the USA on their 245th Independence Day. As vibrant democracies, India and USA share values of freedom and liberty. Our strategic partnership has a truly global significance.'' PTI KR DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

