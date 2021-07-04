Reports of leadership change in Lok Sabha unfounded: Cong

The Congress on Sunday said reports of the party's leadership change in the Lok Sabha are ''premature and unfounded''.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha and there are reports about his replacement, days before Parliament is set to meet.

Advertisement

The Monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to start from July 19 and the Congress is set to raise the heat on the government over various issues.

''The news of a change of leadership of the party in the Lok Sabha are premature and unfounded,'' a senior Congress leader told PTI.

At the All India Congress Committee (AICC) briefing, party spokesperson Pawan Khera skipped the question.

Asked about the changes pending in the party, he said it is an ongoing process in any organisation.

Sources said no decision has been taken at the top level to replace Chowdhury as the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha.

Chowdhury is also the president of the Congress unit in West Bengal, where the grand old party drew a blank after tying up with the Left Front and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) in the recent Assembly polls.

The party is assessing the losses but no decision has been taken to change the leadership in West Bengal either, the sources said.

Some of the ''group of 23'' leaders, who had written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi seeking an organisational overhaul, had objected to the party's electoral tie-up with the ISF in West Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)