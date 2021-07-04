Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-07-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 18:56 IST
Telangana BJP chief to launch padyatra from August 9
Hyderabad, July 4 (PTI): With an objective to achieve 'Democratic Telangana', State BJP unit president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday announced that he would embark upon a padyatra (foot march) from here on August 9.

The first phase of the yatra covering around 750 km and spread over a span of 55 days would start from Hyderabad on August 9 and conclude in Huzurabad town on October 2, Kumar said while addressing the Telangana BJP executive meeting.

He further said the padyatra would be conducted in all the Assembly constituencies in phases all over the State.

''Mahatma Gandhi gave a clarion call to end the British rule and launched the Quit India movement on August 9, 1942 and drawing inspiration from it and aiming to achieve 'Democratic Telangana' the padyatra will be taken up from August 9,'' the Telangana BJP chief said.

He said the yatra aims at creating awareness among the public on the alleged failures of the ruling TRS government and expose the alleged corrupt practices of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his Cabinet colleagues and the ruling party MLAs.

During the yatra, he said, the public would be explained on the various welfare and developmental programmes being implemented by the Central government.

It would also explain to the people on BJP's vision if it comes to power in the State, he said.

