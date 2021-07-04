Left Menu

'No respect for women under Priyanka's leadership': UP Mahila Congress chief accuses party leader of molestation

Accusing Uttar Pradesh Congress Vice President Yogesh Dixit of molestation, state's Mahila Congress President Preeti Tiwari on Sunday alleged that there is no respect for women in the party under the leadership of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

ANI | Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-07-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 20:30 IST
'No respect for women under Priyanka's leadership': UP Mahila Congress chief accuses party leader of molestation
UP Mahila Congress President Preeti Tiwari leaving the venue of training camp in Mathura on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Accusing Uttar Pradesh Congress Vice President Yogesh Dixit of molestation, state's Mahila Congress President Preeti Tiwari on Sunday alleged that there is no respect for women in the party under the leadership of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Terming Yogesh Dixit 'mannerless' and accusing him of disrespecting women, Preeti Tiwari left the party's training camp at Govind Vihar Ashram of Vrindavan here on Sunday.

She was seen leaving the premises saying, "This is happening under Priyanka Gandhi's leadership, there is no respect for women." "These people have no manners. State Vice President Yogesh Dixit has no manners," she added.

"This kind of treatment of women at the Congress training camp is highly condemnable. When the party is at zero, then this is their condition. If they do well they will go mad. BJP is better than this," she said further. The incident took place when Preeti tried to enter the venue of the two-day training camp organised by Congress for the party's block presidents of ten districts and was being virtually addressed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The training camp was inaugurated by former Union Minister Salman Khurshid on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021