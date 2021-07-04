Left Menu

BJP should transfer UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Uttarakhand: Akhilesh

In this situation, it will be better that the BJP transfer the UP CM to Uttarakhand, so that the hill state gets free from the daily problem of change of leadership, the SP leader said in a statement.He also alleged that both the states were grappling with law and order problem, women security, unemployment, poor health services, among others.There is a decline in the law and order situation in both the states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-07-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 21:26 IST
Taking a dig at the BJP over the leadership change in Uttarakhand, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday urged the saffron party to transfer Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to the hill state.

He said in this way, Uttarakhand will get rid of the “daily problem of leadership change”.

Yadav was apparently referring to the change of guard in Uttarakhand after BJP leader Tirath Singh Rawat resigned as the state's chief minister on Friday after holding the post for less than four months. He had replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat in March.

Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the new chief minister of the state following his election on Saturday as the leader of the BJP legislature party.

''… In Uttar Pradesh, democracy has been ‘injured’ because of the Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath), and in Uttarakhand, democracy has become a ‘victim of instability’. In this situation, it will be better that the BJP transfer the UP CM to Uttarakhand, so that the hill state gets free from the daily problem of change of leadership,” the SP leader said in a statement.

He also alleged that both the states were grappling with law and order problem, women security, unemployment, poor health services, among others.

“There is a decline in the law and order situation in both the states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. No investments are taking place in the states owing to political manipulation.

“Unemployment, inflation and corruption is also on the rise since the BJP came to power in the states,” the statement said.

The SP chief added that women are finding it difficult to live with honour and injustice is being done to farmers in both the states.

