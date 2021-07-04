Uttarakhand CM promises to take all his party members along

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said he would move ahead by taking all senior and junior members along as the new leader of the BJP legislature party in the state. His comments came amid reports that a senior leader and few MLAs were not happy with his election.

Asked about resentment among some members of the BJP against his appointment as the CM, Dhami said: ''Does anyone here look unhappy?'' ''I am young. All of them are experienced and my seniors. My party is my mother, which has given me the opportunity to serve. So, it is my responsibility to take along all the elders with respect and all the youngsters with love to take forward the state's development work,'' Dhami, a two-time MLA from Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar district, said. He further said that he was acquainted with every nook and corner of the state.

''I was born into a family of soldiers at Kanalichina in the border district of Pithoragarh and studied there up to class five. Khatima on India-Nepal border is the place where I have been working. I have lived among the youth and I am aware of their problems, '' he said.

Dhami said his government would find a solution to people's problems with one on one interactions.

He also said that he would try his best to rise to the expectations of the people of the state and the party leadership.

Dhami has given promotion to all the ministers in hs cabinet. Accordimg to him, all of them are “extremely talented” and have been promoted so they work to the best of their ability. ''Surely, you will see its effect,'' he said.

On the stay on Chardham Yatra due to COVID-19, the Chief Minister said it was “indeed a problem but opening tourism and chardham yatra for visitors is necessary”.

