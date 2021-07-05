Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former President Pranab Mukherjee, joins Trinamool Congress
Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former President Pranab Mukherjee, joined the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata on Monday.
Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former President Pranab Mukherjee, joined the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata on Monday. Mukherjee, who was a former Congress MP, told the media, "I have joined as a member of the TMC today. I came from the Congress and am joining Trinamool Congress."
"The Congress did not give me any position and therefore I have now joined the TMC. I will work as a soldier, and accordingly will perform the responsibilities given," he added. Calling it a privilege to work under the leadership of someone who stopped BJP from entering Bengal, Abhijit Mukherjee said, "The way Mamata Banerjee halted the recent communal wave by BJP, I believe that in the future, with the support of others, she would be able to do the same in the entire country." (ANI)
