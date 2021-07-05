Left Menu

Elections notified for chairpersons of kshetra panchayats in UP

The State Election Commission in Uttar Pradesh issued a notification on Monday for the election to the posts of chairperson of kshetra panchayats in the state.In a statement issued here, State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar said nomination process will be held on July 8 from 11 am to 3 pm.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-07-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 19:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a statement issued here, State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar said nomination process will be held on July 8 from 11 am to 3 pm. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on July 8 from 3 pm onwards.

The last date to withdraw the candidature is July 9. Voting will be held on July 10 from 11 am to 3 pm, and counting of votes will be held the same day after 3 pm.

The chairperson of the kshetra panchayats (block-level) will be elected members of the kshetra panchayats.

The kshetra panchayat of Mujhena in Gonda district will not be participating in this poll, as more than six months are still left for its tenure to get completed, a senior official of the SEC said.

