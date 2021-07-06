Left Menu

PM Modi fulfilled Mookerjee's dream by revoking J&K's special status: Dhami

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 06-07-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 14:41 IST
PM Modi fulfilled Mookerjee's dream by revoking J&K’s special status: Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said by abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled the dream of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Mookerjee led a campaign against Article 370, which gave special powers to Jammu and Kashmir, and died under detention in the erstwhile state in 1953.

The Jana Sangh was the progenitor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which was founded in 1980. Paying tributes to Mookerjee on his birth anniversary by garlanding his statue at a park named after him here, Dhami described him as an academician and thinker who wanted total integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India and advocated the abrogation of Article 370.

''By abrogating Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled Dr. Mookerjee's dream,'' Dhami said in the presence of state BJP president Madan Kaushik, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, and Dehradun Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama.

Earlier, the chief minister also garlanded a picture of Mookerjee at the Bijapur Safe House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

