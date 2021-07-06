Mamata to to mark Shahid Divas with virtual address for second year in row

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-07-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 15:57 IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that she will virtually address the people of the state on the occasion of Shahid Divas (Martyrs' Day) on July 21 in view of the COVID- related restrictions.

One of the biggest annual events of the party, the TMC observes Shahid Divas in memory of the 13 Youth Congress workers, who were killed in police action in 1993.

Banerjee, too, was a leader of the grand old party's youth wing back then.

''With the blessings of the people of Bengal who have willed us to a landslide victory and a historic third term in government, I will be addressing my brothers and sisters on July 21st #ShahidDibas at 2 PM, virtually, owing to the restrictions to curb the pandemic,'' Banerjee tweeted.

Last year, too, the TMC supremo had delivered her speech online on the occasion amid the COVID-induced curbs.

''ShahidDivas on every 21st July is a solemn occasion for us to remember our 13 bravehearts who were brutally killed in a politically orchestrated violence back in 1993,'' the CM added.

