China's Premier Li hopes for healthy, stable relationship with Britain

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-07-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 17:05 IST
China hopes to promote a healthy and stable relationship with Britain, state television quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Tuesday.

China hopes Britain can provide a fair, unbiased environment for Chinese companies investing in Britain, Premier Li added during a video conference with British business leaders.

China is willing to step up exchanges with Britain on COVID-19 researches, especially on new variants, Li also said.

