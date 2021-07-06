China's Premier Li hopes for healthy, stable relationship with Britain
China hopes to promote a healthy and stable relationship with Britain, state television quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Tuesday.
China hopes Britain can provide a fair, unbiased environment for Chinese companies investing in Britain, Premier Li added during a video conference with British business leaders.
China is willing to step up exchanges with Britain on COVID-19 researches, especially on new variants, Li also said.
