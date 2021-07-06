Left Menu

Adityanath visits Kalyan Singh at Lucknow hospital

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday visited Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here to meet former state CM and Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, who is getting treatment at the hospital. Earlier, the 89-year-old veteran BJP leader and former Rajasthan Governor was admitted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday visited Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here to meet former state CM and Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, who is getting treatment at the hospital. ''There is slight improvement in his sensorium today as he opened his eyes and gave a very mild response when the CM enquired about his well-being. A team of senior doctors is supervising his treatment. His vital parameters are under control,'' the hospital said in a statement here. Singh had been unwell for the past two weeks and was hospitalised on Sunday evening. Earlier, the 89-year-old veteran BJP leader and former Rajasthan Governor was admitted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

