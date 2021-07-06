China's Premier Li hopes for healthy, stable relationship with Britain

China hopes to promote a healthy and stable relationship with Britain, state television quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Tuesday.

The countries have been at odds over issues including Hong Kong, and alleged human rights abuses against China's Uyghur ethnic group. "A stable Sino-British relationship is conducive to maintaining free and fair trade, promoting world economic recovery and meeting global challenges," Li said during a video conference with British business leaders.

China is willing to improve cooperation with Britain while reserving differences, Li said. China hopes Britain can provide a fair, unbiased environment for Chinese companies investing in Britain, Li said.

China is willing to step up exchanges with Britain on COVID-19 researches, especially on new variants, Li also said.

