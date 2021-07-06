Maha: BJYM, BJP workers hold protests in Nagpur, Latur against suspension of 12 MLAs

Left Menu

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-07-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 18:41 IST
Workers of the Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and BJP on Tuesday staged demonstrations, condemning the suspension of 12 party MLAs from the Maharashtra legislative Assembly for their alleged misbehaviour.

Several BJYM and BJP workers, led by former energy minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, raised slogans against the MVA government at Badkas Square and demanded that the suspension of the 12 party MLAs be withdrawn.

''The BJP will keep protesting across the state till the reservation to Maratha and OBC communities in the local body elections are restored,'' Bawankule said. A similar protest was held by the BJP's office-bearers and workers in front of the District Collector's office in Latur.

The protesting party leaders submitted a memorandum of their demands to the additional collector. Protesters carried placards and raised slogans against the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

On Monday, 12 MLAs of the BJP were suspended from the Assembly for a year, after the state government accused them of ''misbehaving'' with presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber.

Senior BJP leaders and the MLAs had denied the allegations against them.

