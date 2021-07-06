Left Menu

Fr Swamy's death: Goa Cong protests, calls it custodial killing

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 06-07-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 19:08 IST
The Goa Congress held a protest in Azad Maidan in Panaji on Tuesday to condemn the Centre on the death of Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

Father Swamy died in a hospital in Mumbai on Monday after being shifted there from prison some days ago as his health deteriorated.

The protesting Congress leaders, including state unit chief Girish Chodankar and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Digambar Kamat, called the death a ''custodial killing'' by the Modi-led government at the Centre.

Chodankar said the Modi government had so far put 3,974 activists behind bars to suppress their voices and the protest against Father Swamy's death must ''start a revolt to awaken the people of India''.

Kamat said freedom of speech was a fundamental right and the Union government must not strangle it and harm democracy.

It was high time the people of the country start to introspect on the state of affairs, Kamat added.

