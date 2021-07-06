Senior Assam Congress leader resigns as Majuli district chief

Senior Congress leader and former Assam minister Rajib Lochan Pegu on Tuesday resigned as the president of the Majuli district unit of the party, amid speculations that he would join the ruling BJP.

Pegu, a former minister, won the Majuli assembly constituency three terms since 2001, before losing the 2016 and 2021 polls to the BJPs Sarbananda Sonowal, who was the chief ministerial candidate in 2016.

''He has tendered his resignation from the position of the district chief to the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president today,'' APCC general secretary and party spokesperson Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee said.

Pegu quit the position owning moral responsibility for the party's defeat in the assembly elections, he added.

He has not resigned from the primary membership of the party, Bhattacharjee said.

Congress sources indicated that Pegu could leave the party as he is eyeing the BJP ticket for the possible bypoll in Majuli.

The incumbent MLA, Sonowal, is seen as one of those who would be inducted in the Union cabinet during the upcoming expansion. If he is made a minister, it will necessitate bye- election in Majuli.

Within two months of the BJP-led coalition government assuming charge for a second term in the state, two senior leaders have left the Congress and joined the BJP.

They are four-time MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, who was the lone legislator from the Tea Tribe community in the Congress, and Guwahati district president Jury Sharma Bordoloi.

Kurmi, who also resigned as a legislator, joined the BJP on June 21, while Sharma Bordoloi followed suit on July 2.

