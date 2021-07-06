Left Menu

'Beg, borrow' but ensure 24-hr power supply, Sukhbir tells Amarinder

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday slammed the Punjab government over power crisis in the state and asked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to beg, borrow and buy power to provide round-the-clock electricity to the people.He further told the chief minister that people need electricity, not excuses.Punjab is reeling under an unprecedented power shortage with urban and rural areas facing load shedding and voltage fluctuations.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-07-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 20:26 IST
'Beg, borrow' but ensure 24-hr power supply, Sukhbir tells Amarinder
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday slammed the Punjab government over power crisis in the state and asked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to ''beg, borrow and buy power'' to provide round-the-clock electricity to the people.

He further told the chief minister that people need electricity, ''not excuses''.

Punjab is reeling under an unprecedented power shortage with urban and rural areas facing load shedding and voltage fluctuations. ''@capt_amarinder beg, borrow, buy power; scrap or sign any agreement- do what it takes but give power 24×7 to domestic, minimum 8 hrs daytime to farmers & industry. Stop looking up to skies/rain gods. Deliver or quit. People need power, not excuses. And need it now,'' said Badal in a tweet.

He lambasted Amarinder for ''failing'' to add more power generation capacity in his tenure.

''@captain_amarinder 4.5 years: Rise in power demand 4000 MW. Generation capacity added: ZERO UNIT. It actually fell by 880 MWs. Don't BLAME agreements. SCRAP them. Give power. BIJLEE, NOT BLAME is what Punjabis are crying for,'' said Badal.

On Monday, the SAD chief had asked Amarinder to scrap power purchase pacts but should also ensure that any power shortfall, with this move, is covered at cheaper rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021