Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION: DEL56 2NDLD JK-DELIMITATION-PARTIES Barring PDP and ANC, all major J-K political parties to meet Delimitation Commission Srinagar: Barring the PDP and the ANC, all the major political parties in Kashmir will meet the visiting Delimitation Commission which will arrive here on Tuesday to gather first-hand inputs to redraw constituencies in the union territory.

DEL78 OPPN-LD-PREZ-STAN-SWAMY Sonia Gandhi, other opposition leaders write to President over Stan Swamy's death 'under custody' New Delhi: Leaders of 10 opposition parties including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi Tuesday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind expressing ''outrage'' at the death of Father Stan Swamy ''under custody'', and seeking his intervention in holding accountable those responsible for ''foisting false cases'' on the activist, his continued detention and ''inhuman treatment''.

DEL82 AMARINDER-LD SONIA Amarinder meets Sonia amid infighting in Punjab Cong, says her decisions will be acceptable New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence here amid infighting in the state unit, and said whatever decisions she takes on changes in the organisation and the government will be acceptable.

DEL88 STAN SWAMY-DEATH-DEBATE Broaden definition of custodial death, say lawyers after Stan Swamy dies in hospital New Delhi: The term custodial death is usually used in connection with physical torture inflicted on prisoners by police, prison or other authorities and the death of priest-activist Stan Swamy does not technically qualify as one, several lawyers said. They also stressed on the need to widen the definition of the term.

DEL44 GOVERNORS-2NDLD APPOINTMENT Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot appointed Karnataka governor amid cabinet reshuffle buzz New Delhi: Amid buzz around cabinet reshuffle, Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot was on Tuesday appointed as Governor of Karnataka as the government also named three other senior BJP leaders for gubernatorial posts in Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh.

DEL87 VIRUS-LD HEALTH MINISTRY Images of people thronging hill stations 'frightening', govt stresses on following Covid protocols New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday expressed concern over people roaming in hill stations and markets without following COVID-19-appropriate behaviours and warned that such laxity can nullify the gains made in the management of the pandemic so far.

DEL101 MOE-LD JEE-MAINS Pending editions of JEE-Mains to be held from July 20-25 and July 27-Aug 2: Ramesh Pokhriyal New Delhi: The pending editions of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Mains will be conducted from July 20 to 25 and July 27 to August 2, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Tuesday.

DEL51 DALAI LAMA-CTA-CHINA China should recognise that Dalai Lama is key to resolving Sino-Tibetan conflict: Head of Tibetan-govt-in exile Dharamshala: The Chinese government should recognise that the Dalai Lama is the key to resolving the Sino-Tibetan conflict and should invite him to ''Tibet and China on pilgrimage without any precondition'', the president of the Tibetan government-in-exile, Penpa Tsering, said on Tuesday.

CAL16 WB-ASSEMBLY-LD MAMATA 'Shameless PM' failed to handle COVID crisis, meet vaccine demands: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the Centre has failed to meet the vaccine requirements of the state, forcing her dispensation to make purchases on its own, and described Narendra Modi as ''a shameless prime minister'' who has his picture pasted everywhere - from hoardings to inoculation certificates.

LEGAL: LGD15 DL-HC-TWITTER-2NDLD IT RULES HC directs Twitter to inform by when it will appoint resident grievance officer as per IT Rules New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed Twitter to inform it by July 8 as to when it will appoint a resident grievance officer (RGO) in compliance with the new IT Rules after the microblogging platform submitted that it was in the process of doing so.

LGD24 SC-LD IT RULES SC to hear this week Govt's plea for transfer of petitions pending in HCs over validity of IT Rules New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to hear this week the Centre’s petition seeking transfer of the pleas pending in different high courts challenging the validity of new IT Rules to the apex court for an authoritative pronouncement on the issue.

BUSINESS: DEL57 BIZ-LD GST-REVENUE GST revenue slips below Rs 1 lakh cr in June, hits 10-mth low of Rs 92,849 crore New Delhi: GST collection slipped below Rs 1 lakh crore in June for the first time in eight months as the second wave of the Covid pandemic and the resultant lockdowns hit businesses and the economy.

FOREIGN: FGN43 UN-EU-LD STAN SWAMY Disturbed over Stan Swamy's death: UN body on human rights United Nations/Geneva: The top UN human rights agency said on Tuesday that it was ''deeply saddened and disturbed'' by the death of 84-year old rights activist Stan Swamy during his pre-trial detention and urged nations, including India, to release individuals detained ''without a sufficient legal basis''. By Yoshita Singh.

