Amarinder meets Sonia, says ready for 'whatever decision she takes' for Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday amid efforts by the central leadership to find a solution to the rift in the poll-bound state and said" whatever decision she takes, we are ready for it".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 22:47 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh while leaving Congress president's residence (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday amid efforts by the central leadership to find a solution to the rift in the poll-bound state and said" whatever decision she takes, we are ready for it". "I had come to meet the Congress president. We discussed internal matters of the party and the development issue of Punjab. Whatever decision she takes as far as Punjab is concerned, we are ready for it," Singh told the media.

"We are totally geared up for the upcoming elections," he added. The Chief Minister refused to comment on the role Navjot Singh Sindhu would have in the upcoming elections. "I don't want to comment on Sidhu, I have come here to strengthen the party," he said.

The remarks of the Chief Minister indicate that the central leadership is in the process of finalising a formula to end factional battles and crisis in the state unit The central leadership had constituted a panel that held talks with Amarinder Singh and MLAs including Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been articulating his differences with the chief minister. The central leadership is seeking to bring about changes in the state unit by keeping the Chief Minister in the loop while also looking at a balance in terms of caste and community.

The state is due for assembly polls early next year. (ANI)

