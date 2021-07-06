RSS should take action against functionary booked in Rajasthan for 'corruption': Cong

The Congress Tuesday demanded action against a senior RSS functionary in Rajasthan after the state's anti-corruption bureau registered an FIR against him over corruption charges.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera asked RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat if he would initiate action against Sangh leader Nimba Ram, after he and the husband of the suspended mayor of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation were was booked by the Rajasthan ACB.

Khera had earlier released audio and video tapes of the alleged conversation between the two leaders and officials of a company on alleged commission being sought.

No comment was available from the RSS or the BJP.

Khera said that based on Forensic Science Laboratory findings from Hyderabad and on preliminary investigations, the ACB of Rajasthan has formally lodged an FIR under section 7(A) of the prevention of corruption act and section 120 (B) of the IPC against Nimba Ram and BJP leader Raja Ram, the husband of suspended mayor.

''We often see Mohan Bhagwat talk big. We often see him educating us on our culture, on our civilization. We demand from Mr Mohan Bhagwat to inhale, stop talking about the country's civilisation, our history, our culture, talk about the culture of your organisation -- the RSS.

''We demand to know from Mr Mohan Bhagwat what steps the RSS will take against its functionary, as he is personally very fond of Mr Nimba Ram. What action will be taken against Nimba Ram by the RSS, the country is waiting and watching Mr Bhagwat,'' the Congress leader asked.

Bhagwat has to come out and say he is not afraid of taking any action against Nimba Ram, Khera said.

