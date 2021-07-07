Bengal BJP chief, TMC MLA exchange pleasantries in assembly

Rising above their political rivalry, Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra and BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, who came to West Bengal assembly to garland the portrait of Jan Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mooerjee, exchanged pleasantries and posed before the camera of those present on Tuesday.

As Mitra was passing by the hall where Ghosh was chatting with BJP MLAs after placing a bouquet before the oil painting of the Jana Sangh founder on the occasion of his birth anniversary, the Midnapore MP came face to face with him and both smiled.

''Are you okay now? Have you fully recovered?'' Ghosh asked the veteran TMC leader donning a bottle green kurta with golden embroidery work.

Ghosh was referring to Mitra's recent illness. He was hospitalised after being infected with Covid-19 before the assembly poll results were declared and subsequent ailments after he was arrested by the CBI in the Narada case.

As Mitra nodded in approval, Ghosh said, ''Madan-da is getting more colourful with every passing day. You have more such dresses?'' ''I have only one such panjabi (kurta). Thanks for the compliment,'' replied the Kamarhati MLA who had a war of words with Ghosh only two days back following an attack on a TMC party office in his constituency.

As Ghosh said, ''There is only one Madan Mitra in Trinamool, a colourful personality,'' both burst into laughter.

Before Mitra left the spot, the two shook hands and posed before the mobile camera of those present there including a few members of the media.

The scene was in sharp contrast to the bitter rivalry between the two sides within the house where BJP MLAs staged a walkout in the first half.

''Madan-da is a good soul. We may be from different parties and have differences but we shouldn't lose courtesy,'' Ghosh later said.

Earlier in the day, the TMC also placed a bouquet at the statue of Mookerjee in Kolkata, while Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay garlanded his portrait in the assembly.

