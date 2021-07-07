Left Menu

Amarinder, Khattar condole Dilip Kumar's demise

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-07-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 11:26 IST
Late Dilip Kumar (Image source:Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday condoled the demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

Kumar, India's enduring film legend through the decades, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after prolonged illness, his family and doctors treating him said. He was 98.

''Deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of the legend of the Indian film industry, Dilip Kumar Ji. It truly marks the end of an era. My heartfelt condolences & prayers are with family, friends and his fans across the world,'' Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Khattar too said Dilip Kumar's death marks the end of a chapter in the film industry.

''His brilliant acting can never be forgotten by the cinema world,'' he tweeted in Hindi.

Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the passing away of the 'tragedy king' marks the end of an era in the Indian film industry.

Senior Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kumari Selja also condoled the actor's demise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

