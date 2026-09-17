India's Energy Revolution: A Showcase at the G20 Summit

Union Minister Manohar Lal highlighted India's notable strides in energy transition at the G20 Energy Abundance Ministerial Meeting in Houston. He emphasized India's significant progress in renewable energy, reforms to boost sectorial efficiency, and its commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2070 amidst global cooperation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 14:24 IST
India's Energy Revolution: A Showcase at the G20 Summit
Union Minister Manohar Lal and Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the G20 Energy Abundance Ministerial Meeting in Houston, Union Minister Manohar Lal represented India, showcasing its remarkable progress in energy transition with a power generation capacity now at 552 GW, predominantly from non-fossil sources. He underscored the essential nature of secure and affordable energy for development, especially in emerging economies.

The Minister detailed India's initiatives for a digital, decentralized, and consumer-centric energy system, emphasizing international cooperation and the need to respect diverse national circumstances. He highlighted the range of reforms for regulatory efficiency and investment facilitation in energy sectors, including the National Single Window System and PM Gati Shakti.

Key outcomes from the meeting included advancements in clean cooking technologies and streamlined permitting processes for energy infrastructure. Discussions extended to critical minerals, where India advocated for resilient, diversified supply chains and launched the National Critical Mineral Mission. Bilateral talks with U.S. and Canadian officials further explored resilient energy infrastructure and digital economy needs.

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