Cabinet expansion:Ministerial probables meet PM Modi, 43 ministers likely to take oath

Some ministers of state, including G Kishan Reddy, Parshottam Rupala and Anurag Thakur, were also there, and they may be elevated, sources said. Union ministers R K Singh, Mansukh Mandaviya and Hardeep Singh Puri may also be promoted, they said.BJP president J P Nadda was present during the meetings.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 13:59 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the Union Cabinet expansion on Wednesday evening, ministerial probables met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence. Those meeting Modi included BJP's Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ajay Bhatt, Bhupender Yadav, Shobha Karandlaje, Sunita Duggal, Meenakshi Lekhi, Bharati Pawar, Shantanu Thakur and Kapil Patil, JD(U)'s R C P Singh, LJP's Pashupati Paras and Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel. Some ministers of state, including G Kishan Reddy, Parshottam Rupala and Anurag Thakur, were also there, and they may be elevated, sources said. Sources added that around 43 persons, including those getting a promotion, may take oath, and they will be a mix of youth and those with administrative experience, including former chief ministers. Union ministers R K Singh, Mansukh Mandaviya and Hardeep Singh Puri may also be promoted, they said.

BJP president J P Nadda was present during the meetings. The expansion exercise is scheduled to be held at 6 pm at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Amid the buzz that Modi may also drop some ministers, Union minister Santosh Gangwar and Minister of State for Women and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri have quit. This will be the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers by Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.

The prime minister is expected to bring in young faces and give representation to various social groups and regions in the reshuffle.

