Left Menu

Maharashtra: Former Cong Minister Kripashankar Singh joins BJP

Former Congress Minister Kripashankar Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mumbai on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-07-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 14:28 IST
Maharashtra: Former Cong Minister Kripashankar Singh joins BJP
Former Congress Minister Kripashankar Singh joins BJP in presence former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and party state president Chandrakant Patil. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Congress Minister Kripashankar Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mumbai on Wednesday. Singh joined the BJP in the presence of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and party state president Chandrakant Patil at state party headquarters in Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI, Maharashtra BJP leader Madhav Bhandari on Tuesday said, "Kripashankar Singh has been a big leader and has a relevance in Mumbai politics, he has been in touch since last few months, he will be joining BJP in the presence of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil and other BJP leaders." When asked if he is being given any big responsibility being a north Indian face and as BMC elections are close, Bhandari said, "Definitely Singh has been a big face in the city, however, whatever responsibility will be given it will be decided by the party and will be announced soon." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021