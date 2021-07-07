Karnataka governor-designate Thaawarchand Gehlot resigns as RS member
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 15:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Thaawarchand Gehlot, who has been appointed as governor of Karnataka, on Wednesday tendered his resignation as a member of Rajya Sabha.
The Vice President's Secretariat said in a tweet that Gehlot called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also Chairman of the upper house, to submit his resignation.
Advertisement
''The Chairman accepted his resignation,'' the Vice President's Secretariat said.
Gehlot was appointed governor on Tuesday. He was also Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Thaawarchand Gehlot
- House
- M Venkaiah Naidu
- Gehlot
- Rajya Sabha
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Protests in Nepal's Sindhupalchawk against Chinese road construction firm after landslides, damage to houses
Karnataka: BBMP administers record 1,68,958 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday
State party chief supreme, leaders must follow instructions: former Karnataka Dy CM backs DK Shivakumar
Biden's meeting with Ghani to ensure Afghanistan never again becomes 'safe haven' for terrorists: White House
Two die of electrocution due to low-hanging wire in Karnataka