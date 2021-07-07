Left Menu

Swiss widen sanctions list against Belarus

The European Union last month imposed wide-ranging economic sanctions on Belarus, targeting its main export industries and access to finance. The Swiss government has added 78 individuals and seven organisations to its sanctions list for Belarus, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on its website. Switzerland first imposed sanctions against Belarus in 2006 to protest against what it calls violations of the rule of law and human rights.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 07-07-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 16:04 IST
Switzerland has widened its sanctions against Belarus, the government said on Wednesday, joining other countries in acting after Belarusian authorities triggered outrage by intercepting a Ryanair flight in May and arresting a dissident blogger aboard. The European Union last month imposed wide-ranging economic sanctions on Belarus, targeting its main export industries and access to finance.

