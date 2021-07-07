Left Menu

Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated at home

PTI | Portauprince | Updated: 07-07-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 16:04 IST
Jovenel Moise Image Credit: Wikimedia
Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, the country's interim prime minister said in a statement on Wednesday.

Moise's wife, First Lady Martine Moise, is hospitalized, interim Premier Claude Joseph said.

Joseph condemned what he called a "hateful, inhumane and barbaric act," adding that Haiti's National Police and other authorities had the situation in the Caribbean country under control.

The killing late Tuesday comes amid deepening political and economic stability and a spike in gang violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

