FACTBOX-Reactions to assassination of Haitian president - 'abhorrent', 'vile'

Haitian President Jovenel Moise has been killed by unidentified attackers in his private residence. Here are reactions from world leaders and governments:

UNITED STATES "It's a horrific crime," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. The Biden administration was still gathering information, she said. "We stand ready and stand by them (the people of Haiti) to provide any assistance that's needed."

COLOMBIA Colombian President Ivan Duque called on the Organization of American States to send an urgent mission to Haiti to protect democracy. "We reject the vile assassination of the Haitian President Jovenel Moise. It is a cowardly act full of barbarity against the entire Haitian people," he said.

UNITED KINGDOM British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "I am shocked and saddened at the death of President Moise. Our condolences are with his family and the people of Haiti. This is an abhorrent act and I call for calm at this time."

ARGENTINA: Argentina's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the assassination of Moise, reffirmed its solidarity with Haiti, and expressed its rejection of the use of violence.

"Argentina hopes that peace and tranquility will soon be recovered in the country and asks for respect for democratic institutions. It calls for the perpetrators of the crime to be quickly identified so that they can be held responsible for their actions." BOLIVIA:

President Luis Arce said: "We condemn these acts of violence...our condolences to the Haitian people." (Compiled by Angus MacSwan; Editing by Paul Simao)

