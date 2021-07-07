Assam grateful to PM Modi for inducting Sonowal in Union Cabinet: Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inducting Sarbananda Sonowal into the Union Cabinet.

He extended his best wishes to Sonowal.

''My sincere gratitude to you Aadarniya PM Sri @narendramodi for giving Assam the great honor by inducting Sri @sarbanandsonwal as a Cabinet Minister in Union Cabinet.

''Assam is elated today as in past 25 years no one ever occupied a Cabinet post since 1996. We're proud and grateful'', he tweeted.

Congratulating Sonowal, he further said the former CM's administrative experience and acumen will be of benefit to the Union government.

''We're grateful to you (Sonowal) for steering #Assam so successfully for five years. Your enormous administrative experience and acumen shall immensely benefit the Government.

My best wishes,'' the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor wrote on the microblogging site.

Sarma maintained that he will continue to ''learn and draw strength'' from his predecessor.

''I recall with pride my long personal association with Sri Sonowal and great opportunities that we had to work together, for prosperity of Assam'', he said.

Sarma succeeded Sonowal as Assam chief minister in May. Sonowal had scripted history in 2016 by becoming the first BJP chief minister in Northeast.

