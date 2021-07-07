We must not "pitchfork away" every Chinese investment, says UK PM
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he did not want to drive Chinese investment away from Britain because of "anti-China spirit", when asked whether the sale of a semiconductor producer would go ahead to Chinese-owned Nexperia. "I want to make a very, very important point because ...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he did not want to drive Chinese investment away from Britain because of "anti-China spirit", when asked whether the sale of a semiconductor producer would go ahead to Chinese-owned Nexperia.
"I want to make a very, very important point because ... I do not want us, and I do not want anti-China spirit to lead to us trying to pitchfork away ... every investment from China into this country," he told a parliamentary committee.
