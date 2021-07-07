Left Menu

We must not "pitchfork away" every Chinese investment, says UK PM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he did not want to drive Chinese investment away from Britain because of "anti-China spirit", when asked whether the sale of a semiconductor producer would go ahead to Chinese-owned Nexperia. "I want to make a very, very important point because ...

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 20:45 IST
We must not "pitchfork away" every Chinese investment, says UK PM
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he did not want to drive Chinese investment away from Britain because of "anti-China spirit", when asked whether the sale of a semiconductor producer would go ahead to Chinese-owned Nexperia.

"I want to make a very, very important point because ... I do not want us, and I do not want anti-China spirit to lead to us trying to pitchfork away ... every investment from China into this country," he told a parliamentary committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
3
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021