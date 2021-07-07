FBI, others in touch with Republican Nat'l Committee following cyberattack - White House
Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 21:58 IST
The FBI and other federal authorities are in touch with the U.S. Republican National Committee following a cyberattack related to an RNC outside contractor, the White House said on Wednesday.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters traveling with President Joe Biden on a visit to Illinois that Biden was briefed by his national security team on Wednesday about a rash of ransomware attacks and efforts to fight them.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Illinois
- Biden
- White House
- U.S.
- Republican
- National Committee
- Jen Psaki
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden conversation with Ghani to ensure Afghanistan never again becomes safe haven for terrorists: WH
Iran's election unsettles Biden's hope for a nuclear deal
Biden's meeting with Ghani to ensure Afghanistan never again becomes 'safe haven' for terrorists: White House
In a Mexican border camp, asylum seekers wait for Biden to end Trump health directive
White House to concede U.S. likely to miss July 4 COVID-19 vaccine target -NBC News