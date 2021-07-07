Left Menu

Haiti's first lady in critical condition, to be brought to Miami -Haitian envoy

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-07-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 22:17 IST
Haiti's first lady in critical condition, to be brought to Miami -Haitian envoy
Haiti's first lady, who survived the attack that killed President Jovenel Moise, was in critical condition and efforts were under way to bring her to Miami for treatment, Haiti's ambassador to the United States said on Wednesday.

"She's stable but in critical condition," Ambassador Bocchit Edmond told reporters in a virtual event, hours after gunmen shot dead Moise and wounded his wife at their private residence overnight. "Efforts are being done now to take her to Miami to be treated," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

