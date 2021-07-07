BJP workers celebrate Anurag Thakur's elevation as Union minister

Left Menu

BJP workers here on Wednesday celebrated the elevation of local MP Anurag Thakur as the Union cabinet minister. As the news of his elevation came, BJP workers distributed sweets among people. He said Anurag Thakur will be honoured once he returns home from New Delhi.

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 07-07-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 22:25 IST
BJP workers here on Wednesday celebrated the elevation of local MP Anurag Thakur as the Union cabinet minister. Thakur was the Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate affairs earlier. He has won from Hamirpur four times in succession. As the news of his elevation came, BJP workers distributed sweets among people. Party leaders and workers also rushed to his residence in Samirpur where they congratulated his father Prof P K Dhumal, the former HP chief minister. Ankush Dutt Sharma, the media incharge of the BJP, said various functions were held in the district to celebrate the occasion. He said Anurag Thakur will be honoured once he returns home from New Delhi. Born on October 24, 1974, Anurag Thakur is a graduate from Doaba College, Jalandhar.

