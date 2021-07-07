Left Menu

Jordan's king to meet with Biden on July 19 -royal court

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 07-07-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 23:52 IST
Jordan's King Abdullah is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on July 19 in an official visit to Washington, the Jordanian royal court said on Wednesday.

It is the first meeting between Biden and an Arab leader since Biden's election. It will cover "the strategic ties between Jordan and the United States, means of bolstering them across several sectors, as well as the latest regional developments," the royal court said.

