Jordan's king to meet with Biden on July 19 -royal court
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 07-07-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 23:52 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Jordan's King Abdullah is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on July 19 in an official visit to Washington, the Jordanian royal court said on Wednesday.
It is the first meeting between Biden and an Arab leader since Biden's election. It will cover "the strategic ties between Jordan and the United States, means of bolstering them across several sectors, as well as the latest regional developments," the royal court said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arab
- Jordan
- Biden
- United States
- royal court
- Abdullah
- Washington
- U.S.
- Jordanian
- Joe Biden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Farooq Abdullah holds consultations with NC leaders from Jammu over meet with PM
Black cops seek USD 8M in University of Washington racism claim
PM Modi's all-party meet with J-K leaders: Farooq Abdullah will represent people with his wisdom, says NC leader
Restoration of full statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be the first trust-building exercise from New Delhi side: Former CM Farooq Abdullah.
Building trust in Jammu and Kashmir is necessary today: NC leader and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah.