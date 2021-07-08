Left Menu

Social Justice Ministry gets two new MoS

Narayanaswamy - have been appointed to the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry.Ramdas Athawale, chief of the Republic Party of India Athawale, continues to serve as the MoS for Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry in the new council of ministers.Bhoumik, 52, is a Lok Sabha MP for Tripura West in Tripura, serving her first term as MP.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 00:03 IST
Two new Ministers of State - Pratima Bhoumik and A. Narayanaswamy - have been appointed to the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry.

Ramdas Athawale, chief of the Republic Party of India (Athawale), continues to serve as the MoS for Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry in the new council of ministers.

Bhoumik, 52, is a Lok Sabha MP for Tripura West in Tripura, serving her first term as MP. She comes from a humble background, and practises farming. She holds a graduate degree in Bio-Science from Women's College, Tripura University.

Narayanaswamy, 64, is a Lok Sabha MP for Chitradurg in Karnataka, serving his first term as MP. He has also been elected as four-time MLA in Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

He has been a cabinet minister in the Karnataka government and has served over three decades in public life.

Bhoumik and Narayanaswamy were among the 36 new inductees who were sworn in the new council of ministers on Wednesday.

