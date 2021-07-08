Mansukh Mandavia new Health Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw gets Railways, Civil Aviation goes to Scindia

Manuskh Mandavia was made the new Health Minister and bureaucrat-turned-politician Ashwini Vaishnaw the new Railway Minister, while Jyotiraditya Scindia got the Civil Aviation Ministry as Prime Minister Narendra Modi effected a major overhaul of the Union cabinet on Wednesday.

Home Minister Amit Shah has got the charge of the newly-created Ministry of Cooperation, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said. He will have B L Verma as his deputy in the new ministry.

Anurag Singh Thakur, who was earlier MoS Finance, has been elevated to the Cabinet rank and allocated the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as well as the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Rajnath Singh has retained the Defence Ministry and Nirmala Sitharaman the Finance after the reshuffle. Nitin Gadkari will continue to be the Minister of Road Transport and Highways and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar the External Affairs Minister.

As many as 43 ministers were sworn-in -- 15 Cabinet and 28 Ministers of State -- in the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister dropped 12 ministers including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar from the council of ministers.

Cabinet Minister Mandavia, who has a daunting task of handling the COVID-19 pandemic, has also been given the Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry, whereas Vaishnaw will also be the Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology.

Piyush Goyal will be the new Textiles Minister, alongside being the Minister of Commerce and Industry; and the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

The Education Ministry will be headed by Dharmendra Pradhan who will also hold the charge of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

JD(U)'s Ram Chandra Prasad Singh will be the Steel Minister, while Pashupati Kumar Paras has been made the Minister of Food Processing Industries and Kiren Rijiju the Minister of Law and Justice.

Hardeep Singh Puri will be the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Narayan Tatu Rane will be the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises while Sarbananda Sonowal has been made the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and the Minister of AYUSH. Shripad Yesso Naik, who was the Minister of State (Independent charge) for AYUSH will now be the Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and the Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism.

There will now be three Ministers of State for Home Affairs -- Nityanand Rai, Ajay Kumar and Nisith Pramanik.

Virendra Kumar will be the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Bhupender Yadav the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Minister of Labour and Employment; and G Kishan Reddy will be the Minister of Culture; Tourism; and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

The DoNER Ministry was earlier held by Jitendra Singh as Independent charge. The Ministry has now got a Cabinet rank minister. Smriti Zubin Irani has retained the Women and Child Development Ministry while Narendra Singh Tomar continues to be the Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Pralhad Joshi will be the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh will be the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology and MoS (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

He has been retained as the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office; MoS in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; MoS in the Department of Atomic Energy; and MoS in the Department of Space.

Ajay Bhatt will be the Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism.

