Saudi Deputy Defense Minister had 'great meeting' with U.S. Blinken -tweet
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 08-07-2021 03:02 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 03:02 IST
The Saudi Deputy Defense Minister said he had a "great meeting" with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss strategic Saudi-U.S. partnership, review the latest developments in the region, and explore ways to strengthen Saudi-U.S. ties, Prince Khalid bin Salman wrote on Twitter.
The prince, who is on a two-day visit to the United States, is the highest-ranking Saudi official to hold talks in Washington since Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January.
