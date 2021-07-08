Left Menu

Biden says he will know more on Thursday about attempted RNC hack

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2021 03:55 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 03:55 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said he will know more on Thursday about the attempted hack of the Republican National Committee.

Biden made the comment to reporters on Wednesday as he returned to the White House from a trip to Chicago. The president received a briefing by administration officials earlier on Wednesday about their efforts to combat ransomware.

