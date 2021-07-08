Left Menu

Reddy takes charge as Minister for DoNER

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 16:33 IST
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said a lot of development has taken place in the Northeastern region in the seven years of the Narendra Modi government.

Reddy said this after taking charge of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) along with Union Minister of State B L Verma here.

Reddy took oath as Union Cabinet Minister Wednesday evening.

After taking charge, Reddy said the kind of transformation that has taken place in the Northeastern region in the last seven years in all spheres of life under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is both ''incredible and unprecedented''.

He said under the guidance of Modi, he will try to complete all the pending projects in the region within stipulated timeframe.

He also thanked former DoNER Minister Jitendra Singh, who was present on the occasion, for his stellar role in the overall development of the Northeastern region.

Union Minister of State for DoNER B L Verma said the whole country is aware of the kind of development that has taken place in the Northeastern region under PM Modi, particularly in the area of connectivity.

He said under the guidance of Reddy and with the help of senior officials, the Ministry of DoNER will scale new heights in coming years.

Verma said he will make all efforts to deliver on the responsibilities placed on him by Modi.

Earlier, DoNER Secretary Inder Jit Singh and senior officials welcomed the ministers and made a brief presentation. PTI ACB SMN SMN

