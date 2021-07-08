Left Menu

BJP names ex-IPS officer Annamalai as its Tamil Nadu unit chief

Annamalai had launched a foundation to help students after quitting the Indian Police Service IPS and joined the BJP last year. The BJP is banking on the young leader to boost the partys standing in the Dravidian state where it has long been a minor player.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 20:34 IST
The BJP on Thursday appointed K Annamalai, who quit the IPS to join politics, as its Tamil Nadu state unit president in place of L Murugan, who has joined the Modi government as a minister of state. The BJP has the convention of ''one rank, one post'', prompting the party leadership to name a new state unit chief after Murugan took oath on Wednesday. Annamalai had launched a foundation to help students after quitting the Indian Police Service (IPS) and joined the BJP last year. The BJP is banking on the young leader to boost the party's standing in the Dravidian state where it has long been a minor player.

