PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 21:13 IST
By Joshua Goodman FGN45 RUSSIA-INDIA-JAISHANKAR Moscow: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that the relation between India and Russia have been among the steadiest of the major relationships in the world after the second World War, and New Delhi was looking forward to hosting President Vladimir Putin in the country for the annual bilateral summit.

FGN28 VIRUS-JAPAN-OLYMPICS-EMERGENCY Tokyo: IOC President Thomas Bach arrived in Tokyo on Thursday just as a ban on spectators at the Tokyo Olympics is likely after Japan Prime Minister Yoshihde Suga announced a state of emergency because of rising coronavirus infections in the capital.

