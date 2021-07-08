Indian pavilion getting ready for Dubai Expo 2020

India’s pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 will showcase the country’s achievements over the last 75 years besides innovative technologies and business opportunities.

The preparations are in full swing with some high-profile visits to the pavilion.

Advertisement

The India pavilion will showcase the country’s achievements over the last 75 years besides innovative technologies and business opportunities.

On Wednesday, a delegation led by Commissioner General of India at Expo 2020 Dubai, S Kishore, called on Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and reinforced India’s strong participation at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Kishore was accompanied by India’s Ambassador to the UAE, Pawan Kapoor, and Consul General Dr Aman Puri. FICCI General-Secretary Dilip Chinoy was also part of the delegation.

In a statement by the Consulate General of India, Ambassador Kapoor commended the UAE government’s resilience and their successful COVID-19 testing and vaccination programme, which have enabled them to approach Expo 2020 with confidence.

He also emphasised the need for early removal of restrictions on vaccinated Indians returning to the UAE.

According to the statement, the two sides also discussed progress on approval of vaccines in India and the UAE and welcomed exchanges on technical aspects of inter-operability between India’s CO-WIN App and the UAE’s Al-Hosn App.

On Wednesday, the delegation also interacted with representatives of the Indian business community in the UAE to explore their collaboration with the India pavilion, given the opportunity it offered.

“From age-old yoga to India’s foray into space, the pavilion will bring alive a vibrant and ambitious India… Expo 2020 Dubai will also witness mega Diwali and Holi celebrations. The external façade of India Pavilion, made up of 600 individual colourful blocks capable of kinetic movements symbolising the themes, will showcase an India on the move,” the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)