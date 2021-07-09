Left Menu

Condition of Kalyan Singh better: Hospital

He is showing consistent improvement and his vital parameters are stable, the hospital said in a statement.He is communicative and is being treated by senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology and Nephrology, it added.Earlier, the former chief minister was undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to the grandson of Singh to enquire about his health, and said countless people across the country are praying for his speedy recovery.On Thursday, BJP president J P Nadda had visited the hospital and enquired about Singhs health.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-07-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 10:27 IST
Condition of Kalyan Singh better: Hospital
  • Country:
  • India

The condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who is admitted to intensive care unit (ICU) of Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here, is ''better'' and showing ''consistent improvement'', the hospital said on Friday.

Singh was admitted to the ICU on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness levels.

''The condition of Kalyan Singh, who is admitted in ICU of Critical Care Medicine (CCM), is better. He is hemodynamically stable. He is showing consistent improvement and his vital parameters are stable,'' the hospital said in a statement.

''He is communicative and is being treated by senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology and Nephrology,'' it added.

Earlier, the former chief minister was undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to the grandson of Singh to enquire about his health, and said countless people across the country are praying for his speedy recovery.

On Thursday, BJP president J P Nadda had visited the hospital and enquired about Singh's health.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
2
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
3
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
4
German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021