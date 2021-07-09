Left Menu

Nadda meets family of party leader Bragta, expresses grief over his death

BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday extended condolences to the family of the partys Jubbal-Kotkhai MLA Narinder Bragta, who died from post-Covid complications at a Chandigarh hospital last month. Nadda also visited the Raj Bhavan and met Governor Bandaru Dattatraya.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-07-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 16:55 IST
BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday extended condolences to the family of the party’s Jubbal-Kotkhai MLA Narinder Bragta, who died from post-Covid complications at a Chandigarh hospital last month. The BJP’s chief whip had died at the Chandigarh’s PGIMER on June 5.

Nadda was accompanied by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur during the visit to the Bragta’s residence here.

Himachal Pradesh Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Industries Minister Bikram Singh, Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur, Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajiv Saizal were also present. Nadda also visited the Raj Bhavan and met Governor Bandaru Dattatraya. Earlier, he paid tributes to former chief minister Virbhadra Singh by laying a wreath on his mortal remains at The Ridge in Shimla.

