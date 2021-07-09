Turncoats returning to TMC after finding it hard to adjust to BJP rules: Dilip Ghosh

BJP's Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh on Friday said turncoats who had crossed over to his party from the TMC, just before the assembly elections, are now leaving as they couldn't fit in, drawing a retort from the ruling camp which said that he has ''finally gained wisdom''.

Ghosh also stated that action might be taken against Rajib Banerjee and Sabyasachi Dutta, two former TMC leaders who crossed over to the BJP, because of their caustic remarks targeting the saffron party leadership.

''The party (BJP) had pasted bark of other trees on itself which is now coming off,'' he said.

New entrants in the saffron party were finding it difficult to adjust to BJP's rules and regulations, but old-timers, as such, face no such problems, the party's state president claimed.

''We took in many people and gave them a chance, now it is up to them to decide what they do,'' Ghosh added.

Asserting that the BJP leadership should have thought about the outcome of undermining other parties before the elections, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that it is good that the BJP state president has ''gained wisdom, though delayed''.

In a dig at the saffron camp leader, who had called on TMC leaders to join the BJP for a breath of fresh air, the ruling party's spokesperson said, ''Dilip Ghosh may someday start feeling suffocated in his own party and seek oxygen.''

