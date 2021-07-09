EU chief executive wants Italy to win Euro 2020

European Union chief executive Ursula von der Leyen is rooting for Italy to beat England on Sunday in the Euro 2020 soccer final, a European Commission spokesperson said on Friday.

"Her heart is with the Squadra Azzurra, so she will be supporting Italy on Sunday," the spokesperson told a regular Commission briefing when asked by reporters who von der Leyen, a German national, was backing in the final at Wembley.

Commission officials who oversee the working of the 27-nation bloc usually avoid taking national positions, but Britain's departure from the EU made von der Leyen's allegiance to founding EU member Italy inevitable.

